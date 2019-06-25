Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Meenakshi meets Shweta

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Kuhu getting ready. She says dress should be such that Kunal just looks at me. Varsha asks where you are going. Mishti gets Abir’s message. He writes meeting cancelled. Mishti asks how date can get cancelled; Abir would have written a joke or shayari if things were normal, what’s the matter. Varsha asks Mishti where you are going, tell me. Kuhu signs Mishti. Mishti says jogging. Varsha says Kuhu said you are going out for breakfast. Mishti says we were going on walk and then breakfast, plan cancelled, Kuhu got late.

Varsha says Kuhu you got late and see her mood spoiled. Kuhu says sorry. She asks Mishti how did plan get cancelled, did Meenakshi know it, are you playing a game. Mishti asks her to shut up, she is just helping her. Kuhu says don’t act smart, I lost Kunal because of you. Mishti says you should have fought for him. Kuhu says girls take time to realize their feelings. Mishti says say the truth, you want everything served. Kuhu says you get everything served. Mishti says I remember it, don’t think you are helpless. Kuhu says I don’t want your help. Mishti says I am not dying to help you. She goes.

Kunal says so you came back and didn’t call me. Shweta asks would you answer my call, I don’t deserve to talk to you, congrats, I heard you got engaged. He says you would have felt bad that I moved on so soon. She says yes, I felt bad for myself, what’s her name, what happened. He says that alliance broke. She says so sorry. He says don’t do this drama, where is that guy, you left me for him, why did you leave me, what did I lack, I want an answer.

Abir says Shweta didn’t love Kunal, love can’t get erased even if heart gets broken. Nanu likes his dialogues about love. Abir says Shweta has come back, it means problem. Mishti comes and says she has come back, Kunal was engaged to her, and so you cancelled the date. Abir nods. Nanu says no sparks between Kunal and Shweta. Mishti says your language is cool. Abir asks her not to worry. Mishti says I know Kunal doesn’t love her. Kunal says you left a break up note and went, did love end. Shweta says no, I ended the story but I genuinely missed you, I used to regret for my decision then I realized that my career isn’t important for me, you are my happiness, it’s true that I came back to sell house, but I also came for you, I had no courage to meet you, I am sorry.

Abir asks did you talk to Kunal about Shweta. Mishti says yes, on engagement day, I asked him, he wasn’t in any pain or guilt. Abir says lovers hide love in such a way that even heart doesn’t know. Nanu says yes, we should ask the heart on weekly basis if there is any feeling for someone. Mishti says I was saying something else. Abir asks Nanu to sit. Mishti says Kunal has moved on, he was showing concern for Kuhu, we should not leave hope. Nanu says this spirit makes a man succeed. Mishti says yes, a strange friend told me to take the chance even if it’s just one percent, I am like an open book, you also do friendship or enmity openly, tell Shweta that she has no chances now. Nanu records them and jokes. Mishti asks what he mumbles in between. Abir says nothing, it’s his habit. They smile.

Shweta says the guy for whom I left you, he left me, I was in depression and went to Gurudev, he told me that I am supposed to live with you, so I came back to apologize, sorry Kunal. Kunal gets a call and says it’s from the office. She says meet me tonight for dinner. He answers the call. Kuhu asks why you cancelled the breakfast. Kunal says I can’t talk right now. Kuhu asks can we meet for dinner. He says no, I will talk to you later. Shweta says I will wait for you at dinner. He leaves. Kuhu sees the family. Shaurya says Meenakshi planned the raid done at our home. Vishwamber says Meenakshi has become our enemy, she doesn’t deserve even our hatred, I wish we don’t see that family again, Mishti is sensible and tolerated the pain, Kuhu is innocent. Rajshri says yes, Kuhu got saved from that family. Kuhu says my love story ended; no love, no story. Mishti says listen, all the best, don’t be annoyed, if she is cunning, she will use your anger in her favour, are you fine. Abir nods. She holds his hand and says I am with you. He says you don’t like Kunal, why are you worried for him. She says for his brother, I don’t like Kunal, but his brother isn’t so bad. Abir says I think you are doing this for Kuhu. She says I am doing this for you.

He asks why. He does shayari. She stops an auto. He thanks her and goes. Mishti says because you are my friend, I will never stop supporting you. Abir calls Kunal and asks where you are. Kunal says at home. Abir asks and Shweta? Kunal says sunshine hotel. Abir says I will come home and talk to you. Kunal says fine, I will meet you at home. Abir thinks Shweta you have no idea with whom you are messing with. Shweta messages Kunal.

Meenakshi comes and asks her to shut the door. She says thanks for coming to Rajkot for my one call; you will get another cheque if you keep Kuhu away from Kunal. Shweta thanks her and says your cheques never bounce; after all I got many cheques, firstly to leave you and then pretending to love someone, breaking up and leaving Rajkot. Meenakshi says I gave you another cheque to keep your mouth shut. Shweta says Gurudev gave me a new name Shwet to align my chakras. Meenakshi says you have to keep Kuhu away from Kunal, if I find you doing anything else then… Shweta says I don’t want to do anything, sorry.

Shweta gets a call from reception. Abir lies and says I am from registrar officer, you got a refund, it is a cheque of five lakhs. Shweta asks him to come upstairs. Meenakshi says you called that man here; none should see that I am here with you. Abir comes there. Shweta says it’s a small thing. Meenakshi says I can’t wait here for you to make a mistake. She opens the door and sees Abir coming. Abir asks waiter… Meenakshi shuts the door and says Abir is coming, where is the bathroom. She takes cheque back and threatens Shweta. She goes to hide in washroom. Abir comes to Shweta.