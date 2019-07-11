Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Meenakshi thanks Mishti and Nanu blesses her

MUMBAI: The Episode starts with Abir asking Mishti to stay here. She says I have to go home, you want me to stay here. He says yes, forever. She agrees. She recalls his accident. She says I didn’t know that I would feel so scared, that glass piece, your car, your car blasted, if we got late then, why did you fight the cyclone and go to get food for everyone, if anything happened to you then… Abir gets up and asks then? She says leave my hand, I have to go home. He asks why did you come there, just answer me, I will tell you about my painting. Meenakshi asks for Abir. Mishti says leave my hand, if they see us, it will be a problem for Kunal and Kuhu. He leaves her. Mishti hides. Meenakshi, Kunal and everyone come. Meenakshi asks are you fine.

Abir says yes. Nurse says he was critical, he got saved because of… Mishti gets leaving. Abir says because of her. They see Mishti. Nanu blesses Mishti and says Abir is our life. Abir says I m safe today because of Mishti. Kunal thanks her. Mishti says I just did… its okay. He says I also went to find him. Mishti says Abir was stuck in the car. Meenakshi says Mishti saved Abir and didn’t answer your call. Mishti says I guess I should leave now. Parul says you were with Abir when we were not with him, we will never forget your favor, I don’t understand how you did this alone. Mishti goes out and smiles. She says why did I get up when he woke up, Abir… why am I smiling, what happened to me.

Meenakshi asks where did you go, do you know what I went through. She cries and goes. Nanu says its okay, mom always get emotional, I will talk to doctor and come. Parul goes to Meenakshi. Abir asks Kunal what’s the problem. Kunal says Mishti. Mishti sees Kuhu and hugs. Kuhu says you are hugging me, are you fine. Mishti says I was worried all night. Kuhu says thank God, none has seen us, I got clothes for you, change now. She takes the rose. She says I spoke to Kunal and he said Abir is here, I guessed you are here. Mishti says Abir will find some way by talking to his mom. Kuhu asks how do you know this. Mishti says because he is Abir. Abir says she is Mishti, not a problem.

Kunal says I m thankful that she saved you, she should have answered the call, mom didn’t sleep all night. Abir says Mishti found me and saved me, what’s the big deal if she didn’t answer your call. Kunal says I wish I also get a chance to help Mishti’s family, I like Kuhu, but mum doesn’t like that family. Abir jokes on his old boring news. Kunal says I m going. Abir says sit, tell me. Kunal says Shweta broke my heart but Kuhu gave a chance to join my heart. Nidhi comes. Kunal says if the families don’t agree, I won’t have option that running away with Kuhu. Abir asks what, are you serious. Nidhi worries and goes. Kunal sees Nidhi. Nidhi goes to Meenakshi.

Nidhi says I need to talk something imp. Kuhu comes and greets Kunal. Abir asks them to ask patient’s state. Abir asks Kunal to take the rose. Abir says I m dashing. Kuhu says you went on your brother. Kunal says we were talking about you. Abir jokes. They laugh. Kuhu says I m going, I got clothes for Mishti, so that family doesn’t know that she wasn’t at home, they will think Mishti had tea at the stall and came home. Abir says you both sisters are so cunning, none can trust you. Kunal says I don’t trust them. Kuhu goes. Abir asks do you want to run away. Kunal says yes. Abir gets glad. Kunal asks him to sleep now. He thinks to make Mishti out of Abir’s life. Nanu says doctor said Abir is fine, we can go home. Meenakshi says I will talk to Nidhi and come. Nidhi says Kunal is going to run with Kuhu. Meenakshi says he can never do this. Nidhi says I heard Abir and Kunal’s talk, I swear. Meenakshi thinks Kunal played the move, we have to win the game now. Vishwamber asks where is Mishti. Varsha says she went to have tea at the stall. He says there was a storm at night. She says it passed away. Meenakshi calls. Rajshri answers and says Meenakshi ji….

Shaurya says another cyclone. Meenakshi says you know nothing is fine, we both know that our families have many problems, I wanted to come and meet, but Abir isn’t fine so can you all come over, please. Rajshri says Meenakshi wants us to visit her. Meenakshi says its my last request.

Mishti says I will tell bye to Abir, no, his family would be there. Kuhu says before his mom sees us, come. A kid takes balloons. Mishti recalls Abir. She gets happy and dreams of Abir. Hulchul hui… ishq hua….plays…. Mishti sings and smiles. She sees Abir everywhere. Abir thinks of her and sings. Kuhu sings and dances, dreaming of Kunal. Mishti and Kuhu come home. Kuhu says I have a reason to smile, Kunal, why are you smiling. Mishti says I don’t know when was I happy in life last time. Kuhu says what happened last night, where did you find Abir. Mishti says there wasn’t time to call, there was glass piece piercing his chest, his car petrol was leaking, I saw him like that for the first time, he always smiles and makes people smile, I was so scared and didn’t know if he will get saved, when doctor said he is out of danger, I was so happy. Meenakshi and everyone come home. Kaushal says they have come. They see Vishwamber and family.