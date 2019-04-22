Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Mishti and Meenakshi's real battle begins now, Kunal in trouble

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular daily soap, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, is up for high voltage drama.

Abeer is on Mishti's side as he finds her demand of courtship genuine, while Meenakshi is totally against it.

Meenakshi is not ready to let Mishti's demand be fulfilled and is using all her might to do the same.

She is keeping Abeer away from Kunal so that he does not influence him.

