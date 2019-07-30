Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Mishti confesses her love for Abir: Kunal is furious at Kuhu

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Mishti calling Abir with a lot of courage to confess that she loves him too. She says she knows that the girl in the painting is her and drops hints by saying that she is willing to let that topic go if the guy she loves tells her to. But Abir doesn’t catch onto the hints and when Mishti finally says “I love you too, Abir” he fails to listen to it as he gets distracted by Parul maasi talking to him. He tells Mishti he’ll call her later and cuts the call.

Parul maasi reveals to Abir that Meenakshi is possibly behind everything that has been happening. She tells him that Meenakshi was the one to call Naman at the engagement and she was also the one to call Shweta to separate Kunal and Kuhu. Abir gets furious and decides to go question Meenakshi but Parul stops him from doing so. Parul fears that if Meenakshi gets to know that Abir heard all of this from her, she might kick her out of the house. But turns out Parul was just thinking about saying all of this to him but in reality she was just standing nervously in front of him. On second thought, she realizes what she was about to tell Abir and makes a big mistake.

Abir asks her about what she wanted to tell him while Parul just stands there dumbstruck. She avoids the truth and instead just says that she was about to tell him to leave his phone and go practice the dance. He insists Parul to also come and dance but Meenakshi interrupts them and takes Parul away to prepare a special dish for the guests.

Kunal is furious at Kuhu because she got caught by Mishti. He angrily asks her to back off and not help him anymore if she wants to maintain this relationship. Mishti, on the other hand, goes to see Abir personally. But she doesn’t get to talk to him as Kunal and Meenakshi interrupt their conversation and Meenakshi asks Mishti to help her with some work. She asks Mishti to select a mandap for the wedding that Kuhu would love. Meanwhile, Kuhu’s aunt suggests Kuhu make amends with Kunal at the ceremony tonight.

Mishti stands confused as to how she should confess her love to Abir when she overhears Abir’s idea of loudly confessing feelings at the ceremony. Later, Meenakshi tells Kunal of her plan. They plan to make Mishti responsible for breaking Kunal and Kuhu’s wedding and keeping her away from Abir. Guests arrive at the sangeet and everybody gets ready for their performance. Meenakshi asks Kuhu why she seems upset and if Kunal scolded her. She goes to fetch Kunal while Kuhu waits.