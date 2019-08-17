Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Mishti cries as she keeps her bags in the car

MUMBAI: The episode sees everyone being excited for Kunal's wedding and celebrate by dancing to the dhol's beats in the morning. Mishti packs her bags and gets ready to leave. Kuhu sits worrying about something while she gets ready. Varsha comes to cheer her up. Kunal is frustrated because everyone's celebrating. He picks up his phone and wonders if he should message Kuhu. Soon Atul and his sisters barge into the room and take away Kunal's phone. They make him chase them to get his phone back. Atul runs outside with Kunal's phone and everyone follows. Parul comes between them and asks them to stop bothering Kunal. She says she has to ward off evil eyes from Kunal. Kunal's sister is adamant and demands Kunal for money in exchange for his phone. She obstructs Kunal from catching Atul and asks Atul to go ahead and send the message. Atul types and sends the message.

Kunal is enraged as he sees the message and slaps Atul for doing this. Parul's plate falls off from her hands dropping all the items she brought for the ritual. Abir questions Kunal as to why did he slap Atul. Kunal tells him that Atul shouldn't have sent the message from his phone. Kuhu receives the message which says "I love you" and hugs Ananya feeling extremely happy. Mishti watches this from afar and feels happy for Kuhu. Vishambhar, Shaurya and Rajshri discuss about the decorations when they remember that it's time for Mishti to go. Rajshri tries to ask Vishambhar and Shaurya to think about Mishti and do they really want her to leave. Abir discusses with Yashpal that Kunal is not telling them the truth about what is really going on with him. He asks Kunal to tell them the truth. Meenakshi intervenes answering on behalf of Kunal and says that it's because of all the lies the Maheshwari family have been telling them. Abir asks Kunal if he is going to get married. Meenakshi instantly says yes of course but Kunal takes a while to answer. Abir finds it suspicious but Kunal tells him that it is hard for him to deal with emotions unlike Abir who's spontaneous.

Mishti cries as she keeps her bags in the car. Nidhi start being melodramatic and tells that she won't attend the wedding because Kunal slapped Atul and her son's respect is more important to her than the wedding. Kaushal tries to convince her to change her mind. Meenakshi tries to talk to her but she gets interrupted by a call from Mishti. Mishti removes her frustration and tells Meenakshi that God is watching whatever's happening and she will have to repent for whatever she made Mishti do. Meenakshi cuts the call and Nidhi begins her melodrama again to which Meenakshi being fed up just tells Nidhi that it's fine if she doesn't want to come for the wedding. Parul and Kaushal try to convince Nidhi by telling her that if she doesn't go all her makeup will go to waste and Jasmeet will win as her jewelry will be the best at the wedding. Yashpal lies to Nidhi and tells her that Kunal apologized to Atul already so she needn't worry about anything. Meenakshi asks Kunal to pick up his bag and leave from here as soon as possible as they cannot let this wedding happen. Abir is talking to his sister who tells him that his jokes seem a little off these days. After she leaves, Abir thinks to himself that he cannot let his family know the real reason why he's not happy these days. Abir is about to knock on someone's door when Jugnu comes to hand his phone to him. Abir picks up the ringing call and thinks it's Mishti. Mishti is actually calling but she doesn't say anything and just cuts the call. Abir calls the number back and Mishti, who had used her driver's phone, gestures the driver to say that the call was accidentally made. Meanwhile, Kunal and Meenakshi are seen leaving discreetly in the back.