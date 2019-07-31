Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Mishti falls in Abir’s arms

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Nidhi saying Rajvansh family is ready. Jasmeet says we are not scared of you. Nidhi says then we shall start. Abir plays guitar. Kunal sings Dil kya kare…. and comes to Kuhu. He holds ears. Kuhu smiles. Kuhu and Kunal dance. Everyone dances around them. Meenakshi smiles. Nidhi asks did you lose or shall we show up something else. Jasmeet stops Mishti. Mishti says I have work. Kunal asks did you feel bad. Mishti says no, you did this for Kuhu, she is lucky. He says I want Kuhu to stay happy. Mishti says your relation didn’t break, I am happy. Nanu and Abir smile. Nanu says Kunal has shown that he has grown up, if this miracle can happen then Mishti will also do some magic. Abir says Mishti won’t do anything. Meenakshi says well done Kunal, keep Mishti busy, so that I keep Abir away. Kunal says I am sorry. Kuhu says it’s okay.

Kaushal presents the next performance. Jugnu starts dancing. Abir joins him. Dholi taro dhol baaje….. Everyone smiles. Kunal, Kaushal, Nidhi, Ketki and others dance. Jasmeet makes a sad face. Varsha claps for them. Abir sees Mishti and sings. Meenakshi looks for Mishti. Everyone gets busy in dance. Kaushal calls Meenakshi for dance. Meenakshi signs Kunal. Atul stops Kunal and makes him dance. Nidhi asks Jasmeet how did she like their preparations, did she just come like this. Meenakshi asks Nidhi to stop it, Sangeet is to have fun. She asks where is Mishti. Jasmeet says it doesn’t matter, wherever she stays. She goes to Ketki and asks for Varsha. Ketki says she went to washroom. Abir says where is Mishti. Jasmeet says everyone is asking me about Mishti. Nanu says we were asking to know your plan. Abir says I told you Mishti won’t do anything.

Lights get dim. Mishti makes an announcement and says our families are same from heart, be ready, maybe someone confesses love today. Abir thinks I didn’t know she can do this. Jasmeet says Mishti’s surprise. Varsha, Rajshri and other women perform on Ghoomar. Abir clicks their pictures. Mishti comes there. Abir smiles seeing her. Mishti dances with the women. Kuhu and Meenakshi look on. Kuhu says I am used to it, Mishti always does this, she managed to get all the attention again. Kunal says it will all be over after the wedding. He holds her hand.

Mishti messages to call Kuhu. Kuhu goes. Meenakshi comes to Kunal. Kuhu asks did you call me here to give Sangeet gift. Mishti says I didn’t call you to fight, hear them. Jasmeet says Garba and Ghoomar happened, no one cares about me Anshuman, no one did any Bhangra, does Sangeet happen like this, why did I come here. Kuhu says I haven’t danced yet. Mishti says we shall have a song for family. Kuhu says yes. She asks Abir was he listening their talks, we were talking about our family. Abir says your family is my family too. Kuhu says Mishti’s ghoomar took all the attention, Nidhi is feeling bad. Abir says I will also do it, I love punjabi songs.

Kunal says me too. Abir says great, it can be better than this, we four together. Mishti tells this to everyone. Abir says I have an announcement, we all have won today. Jasmeet says give prize to your family, we lost, none cares for me. Abir says you don’t cry, else I will cry, just see this. He shows the family performing on Gucci armani…. Everyone claps. Jasmeet and Nidhi also join them. Mishti falls in Abir’s arms. Music plays…. They have an eyelock. Mishti goes smiling and signs him. He gets a note in his pocket. He reads it. Janiya….plays…. Abir smiles.