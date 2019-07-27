Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Mishti gets to know about Kuhu’s reality

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kuhu thinking of Kunal’s words. Mishti calls Kuhu as a reporter. She says we got to know that Kunal was hugging his ex on the day of his engagement. Kuhu says what nonsense, Kunal didn’t hug her. She says we called your sister and she said she didn’t mail pictures, we asked her to check mail’s timestamp by which we can know who had sent the pictures. Kuhu worries and checks the password to login. She says how to change this stupid timestamp. She calls Kunal and says I need your help. Meenakshi answers. Kuhu asks how to change email timestamp. Mishti comes and says so you did all this. She says I called you just now, I knew none knows where I write my passwords, I didn’t know you can do this, why did you trap me, answer me.

Meenakshi wears bluetooth and goes out. Mishti says we are sisters, sisters fight, but don’t backstab. Meenakshi goes to Kunal and says it’s important that you hear this. Kuhu says you answer me, didn’t you get any other guy than Abir. Mishti asks how do you know. Kuhu says I am not blind, you just see him and talk about him, you even went out in storm. Meenakshi says Kunal, Kuhu will ruin the plan. He says don’t worry. Kuhu says Kunal and his mom are sensible and they hate you, they will never let Abir and your relation happen, they don’t hate me, they are tolerating you. Mishti asks did you try to convince them. Kuhu asks why, I am getting rid of you, you are excess baggage, you are a burden on me. Mishti says a burden, I am the reason you and Kunal are together, Abir and I tried, else you would have been crying for Kunal.

Kuhu asks what shall I do, shall I break my marriage for you, why did you call off the engagement. Mishti says that’s why you are with Kunal. Kuhu says you are great, you insulted Kunal and his mom. Mishti says you sent pictures from my email and blamed me, the truth isn’t pretty at all, what else you have done, tell me, you changed the party dates so that I apologize to Meenakshi. Kuhu says you created these problems. Mishti says lie. Kuhu says don’t follow me to Rajvansh house, back off, else I will never let you and Abir unite, never ever. Mishti says do anything, Abir and I will be united. Kunal and Meenakshi worry hearing this. Mishti says thanks, I got to know how much Abir trusts me, he will always be with me, you like to challenge, I challenge you, try as hard as you can, you will never be able to separate me and Abir, I will tell him what I feel for him. Meenakshi says that means Abir doesn’t know this.

Mishti says I will tell him how much I love him, I was silent until now, because I didn’t want to create complications in your life, but now I won’t be quiet. Kuhu says if anything happens to my relation… Mishti says if your relation is so weak, then it’s useless, Abir and my relation is strong, he trusts me a lot. Kuhu says he won’t go against his brother. Mishti says it’s not a college debate, Abir and I will unite both the families. Kuhu says I won’t let this happen. Mishti says you think what will I do for my love if I did so much for your love to work, no one can separate Abir and me, I won’t let anyone come between us, it’s my promise. Jasmeet comes. Mishti says sorry. Jasmeet says Kunal has come downstairs. Kuhu goes.

Jasmeet says something is fishy. Mishti cries. She says why did you do this Kuhu, I have never let Abir finish saying it for your sake Kuhu, but it will complete now, Abir has the right to know about my feelings, it’s late, but I will let him have this right. She gets her phone. Abir clicks pictures. He sees Parul sad. Abir goes to Nanu. Nanu says not Nanu, a terminator. Abir asks him not to play such games; it can induce a heart attack. Nanu says they may have heart, my heart is with Madhuri Dixit. Abir smiles and says Parul looks tense, I am sure Meenakshi and Parul have some tension going on. Nanu says there is no secret. Abir says I said tension. Nanu says you told me, take my help in romantic issues, what’s happening in your and Mishti’s story. Abir says Mishti is facing a lot, someone is creating these situations, it’s Meenakshi. Parul hears him.

Kunal says I am very sorry, I was shocked knowing about pictures and email. Vishwamber says Mishti can never do anything that spoils the family name. Kunal says I know, sorry to react like that. He says Mishti, our love for Kuhu is common, I am sure you won’t do anything to hurt Kuhu, I am sorry. Vishwamber says you just need to understand Mishti. Kunal says mum booked spa appointment for Kuhu and me, shall I take Kuhu. Varsha asks them to go but come back before Sangeet. Abir says Mishti didn’t send email, when Shweta came, Mishti was with me, she didn’t click pictures, I have no proof that Meenakshi did this, but it’s an intuition. Nanu asks why would she do this. Abir says to break Kuhu and Kunal’s marriage, I won’t let this happen. Parul says Abir….

Nidhi comes and says it’s Sangeet night, doesn’t anyone want to practice, every moment is precious, Jasmeet has sent me their practice video, what do you want, you have to listen to me. She takes Abir with her. Meenakshi looks on and signs Nidhi. She recalls asking Nidhi to make them win in Sangeet. Nidhi says we will win. Meenakshi says Abir has to do the rehearsals too. FB ends. Meenakshi thinks I won’t let Mishti talk to Abir now. Jasmeet says I am a good choreographer, you have to follow my steps. Mishti says I have to make a call. Jasmeet stops her. She says we should do Bhangra to defeat Garba. Varsha says do this for Kuhu’s sake. Rajshri says Mishti wants to say that we should go ghoomar instead Bhangra. Vishwamber and Shaurya ask Rajshri to dance. She smiles. He says there is no age to express happiness.

Rajshri agrees. Abir and everyone dance. Meenakshi worries and goes. Parul thinks Meenakshi did many things to break Kunal and Mishti’s relation, Abir was right, she is trying to break Kuhu and Kunal’s relation also. Abir gets Mishti’s call. She says I have to tell you something important about the painting. He asks what, I have to talk about photo. She says not photo, the painting…. She smiles. Naata mera….plays…. She says about the painting girl, where are you, in market. He says no, at more dangerous place, you got blamed for the pictures. She says you didn’t blame me that matters. He asks really. She says yes, nothing is more important to me than our friendship, don’t distract me now, I have to talk something important. He asks important than pictures. She says yes, albums is more important than pictures, video…., films….., life…., family is more important than life and love is more important than family. He asks love?