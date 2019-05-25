Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Mishti refuses surgery

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Abir saying I was going to tell you. Kunal says Abir was saying I love her. Nanu says he loves Meenakshi, I said Kunal is getting this surgery done for mum’s sake, I know about this. Kunal says sorry, I don’t like people who wears glasses. Nanu says I m still hot even when I am wearing glasses since 50 years. Kunal says I know, Abir wanted me to marry. Abir says right. Kunal says let me handle things my way. Abir says maybe she doesn’t want the surgery to be done. Kunal says she could have refused, she isn’t someone to be quiet. He goes.



Nanu says see donkeys with two legs, we both are biggest fools, we are getting them married when Kunal doesn’t know Mishti well. Ketki says this has come for you. Meenakshi sees the necklace and says it is for Mishti. Nidhi says this is very expensive, you got a cheap necklace for Shweta last time. Meenakshi says yes, Kunal and Shweta were engaged, but it wasn’t a big event like Kunal and Mishti’s engagement, I will give this necklace to Maheshwaris. She asks Parul to get the necklaced blessed by Lord. She asks Nidhi to get the jar. She gets the jewellery from the jar. She asks Nidhi to go and donate the jewellery. Nidhi says I consider myself poor, can I keep the jewellery. Kaushal says we can sell it and give money to Abir’s NGO as donation. Meenakshi says its inauspicious, just give it to poor. Meenakshi hides Kunal and Shweta’s picture.



Mishti thinks of Abir and says why don’t you buy a phone. She hears footsteps and turns to say sorry Abir. Nanu comes to Abir and asks him to call Mishti. Abir says she agreed for the surgery, I felt she doesn’t want it, she isn’t the same Mishti who saved Ketki twice, who stole money from Naman for Rajshri, the one I loved, I m weak and lose courage when its about finding my dad, Mishti is strong, she always does the right. Nanu records his words. Abir says society wants to snatch individuality of girls, Mishti has lost her point of view. Mishti says I did wrong to talk to Abir like this. Kunal says I agree, Abir thinks you don’t want this surgery, is it true, I do what my family wants, I wish someone does what I want, trust me, you will look good without specs. Ske asks will you be ashamed to go with wife, who wears glasses. Doctor says we are ready for the surgery. Kunal says it is not a big thing, Mishti. He gets Meenakshi’s call and goes out. He talks to Parul. Mishti asks what about Kunal. Doctor says he has gone for important work, let us go.



Nanu says I know what’s going on in your min. Abir says I spoke to her rudely. Nanu says no, you got angry when she agreed for surgery, reason is love, when we love someone, we want that person to be the same. Abir says I love Kunal a lot. Nanu says love is never wrong, time is wrong but times change, its not just about you, Mishti and Kunal’s match isn’t wrong, if you let this marriage happen, the family will lose the happiness forever, do you want this to happen.



Kunal comes home and asks Parul why did she call him. Parul says we have to take shagun for Mishti. He asks are you serious, I was getting Mishti’s lasik surgery done. Nidhi says she maybe ill. Meenakshi says this surgery is done so that glasses are needed. She thinks Kunal did half work and I will do the rest. She says glasses don’t look good on youngsters. Kunal says surgery would have happened by now. She says we will pick Mishti from the hospital and then go to her house. Parul apologizes to Kunal. He says I m sorry, this surgery is imp for me, I didn’t wish Mishti to refuse in the last moment. Abir looks on.



Mishti looks at her face. Abir asks why did she agree for this. Kunal calls Mishti. She says I m in the market, I need to talk to you. Nidhi says don’t tell her anything, we will surprise her. Kunal says I m coming to pick you. Mishti says no, I will get an auto from here. She wears her glasses. Abir says Mishti don’t change for anyone, come on. Abir calls the hospital and asks about Mishti, he is her friend. Nurse says she has been discharged, we can’t give more info. Nanu says we should also go to Mishti’s house. Meenakshi and everyone come home and meet Maheshwaris.



Kuhu says Mishti has gone to meet Kunal. Meenakshi says Kunal is waiting for her outside. Nidhi says Kunal took her for the surgery. Rajshri asks what happened to her. Meenakshi says Kunal wanted her to get rid of glasses. Kuhu asks did Mishti agree. Meenakshi says don’t worry, she will look more beautiful. Rahshri says children always look beautiful to their mother, if they are happy the way they are. Varsha calms Rajshri and goes. She asks Kuhu did you know that Mishti is going for surgery. Kuhu says no, she called me to ask in morning, I didn’t focus on her words. Mishti comes home and thinks of Rajshri and Vishwamber’s words. She goes to Kunal. She stumbles. Her glasses fall off. Kunal says its my fault, I should have not left you alone, come. She says I want to tell you something. She sees her glasses fallen on the ground.