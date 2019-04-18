Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Mishti wants marital courtship

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Jasmeet joking with Rajvansh family. Bauji asks Vishwamber to accept the invitation. Vishwamber asks why didn’t Meenakshi come. Kunal says she doesn’t know that we have come, this marriage alliance is important for her. Vishwamber says we will come. Bauji and Kunal smile. Rajshri says we want to talk to you.



Parul says Abir spoke to you, it is good. Meenakshi says Abir has gone too far, he is a question, I hope to find a solution. Abir comes and says the laundry person is here, he has brought your clothes. Meenakshi asks what will you wear in the haldi rasam. He says anything. She asks will you wear what I say. He nods. She smiles and asks where is Kunal.



Abir says he went to invite the Maheshwaris. She gets angry. Mishti says I want your permission, I can’t make any mistake in the big decision of marriage. Bau ji asks her to say. Mishti says girls are told this story that a prince charming will come and marry you, girls aren’t asked if they need to know the prince, actual life starts after marriage, its important to know the life partner. I would like to know Kunal a little more. I want marital courtship. Bauji and Kunal are shocked. Meenakshi says you came to apologize to me, to send Kunal to beg them.



Abir says you think I am like you, everyone has their own perception. World seems dishonest to a dishonest person, you know you got their daughters almost jailed. Everyone makes a mistake, you should have gone to them to apologize instead Nanu and Kunal. This relation is broken as hearts are broken, learn to join hearts, relations will join. He goes.



Mishti says it is fine if you have an objection. Bauji says no, you may do as you wish. Kunal says listen to me once. He gets a business call and goes. Vishwamber says if you talk to Meenakshi. Bau ji says I will talk to her, you come for the haldi. Vishwamber says traditions need to change with time, it is about their consent. Bauji says I agree with you. They nod. Abir sees his picture with Meenakshi and cries. Ketki comes. He laughs because she looks like a flower shop. She says do something, Mom has overdone this.



Kunal says I lost my way. Mishti says it is okay, are you upset. He says no, I am confused, did you think my personality is different. She says no, we haven’t met much to know each other, this is moving too fast. He says you have a problem with marriage. She says not this way, we should get to know each other first, spend time together. He says I am usually very busy, I will talk to my PA, she will schedule our appointments. She says we should give life a chance. He smiles and says I used to think only Abir talks like this. Ketki says I thought just Mishti used to talk like this, that we should marry with our own happiness. Abir asks did you agree on her saying. She says no, on your saying, thanks. Do you think Mishti will agree for marriage, I will be glad if she becomes my Bhabhi.



Nidhi asks Ketki where did the floral accessories go. Ketki says Abir removed it. Bauji gets Mishti and family. Abir and Mishti signal to each other. Parul sees them and goes. Bauji says Abir, we have to deal with Meenakshi. Parul comes to call Meenakshi. Meenakshi says I won’t talk to them, kids are running away from me, I had to give birth to them, I did, now they don’t need us. Abir says you are the maker of this problem, Meenu’s Papa.



Rajshri blesses Ketki. Varsha asks for Meenakshi. Nidhi says she is upstairs. Jasmeet compliments Ketki. She says I was waiting for the cable guy and couldn’t come yesterday. Abir laughs. Bauji asks Kaushal to go and call Meenakshi. Abir says she is furious now. Nidhi says we can’t start the function without Meenakshi. Abir says I will apply haldi to Ketki. Nidhi asks Kunal to serve them sweets. Varsha asks Mishti to apply haldi to Ketki after Kunal’s turn. Kuhu gets sad.



Meenakshi says you may go downstairs, and tell them that I am unwell. She thinks I won’t go down until dad comes to call me. Nidhi applies haldi to Ketki. Abir clicks pictures. Parul applies haldi. Mishti sees Parul and asks who’s that. Abir says she is family, we call her Masi. Everyone applies haldi to Ketki. Kunal jokes. Parul says one who gets haldi is ready for marriage.



Mishti goes and applies haldi to Ketki. Ketki applies haldi to Mishti and Kunal. Abir looks on. Jasmeet says if Sohni’s haldi is applied to Mahiwal, they will never get separated. Ketki runs after Abir to apply haldi. She applies haldi to Kunal’s clothes and apologizes. Parul says I will clean it. Kunal goes to clean clothes. He sees Kuhu. He asks her to follow him.



Kuhu asks what’s the fuss about it. Do you have just one suit. He says of course not. She goes. Abir tries to get saved from haldi. He falls down. Mishti gives her hand. The haldi gets applied to her hand. He gets up. She asks are you okay. He thanks her. Jasmeet says Sohni got haldi of wrong Mahiwal. Mishti sees the haldi on her hand.