Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Mishty develops feelings for Abir

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Kunal and Kuhu arriving at Shweta’s party. Mishti informed everyone about Kunal and Abir coming to her party. Everyone reunited with Kunal but he was shocked to see Shweta. Shweta revealed to Kuhu that she was Kunal’s ex girlfriend. Kunal got furious at Kuhu for bringing him to Shweta’s party. Mishti blamed Shweta for being black hearted. Shweta spilled drink on Mishty and Shweta instructed some boys to follow Mishty to the washroom.

Parul was upset with Meenakshi. But she convinced that whatever she was doing, it was for good. Parul was still not convinced. Kuhu got angry at Abir for hiding the truth about Shweta. Mishty got trapped by the boys in the washroom. She tried to throw pepper spray at them but they managed to trap her inside. Abir entered the washroom and the guys moved away. Mishty heaved a sigh of relief upon seeing Abir.