Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Parul questions Meenakshi

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Shweta trying to click a picture. Abir and Mishti go. Shweta says Mishti was getting cozy with Abir, I think Kunal should know this, he will trust you. Kunal stops the car. Kuhu asks are you fine, you didn’t talk on the way. Kunal says I am fine. She asks are you really fine? He thinks of whatever happened. Shaurya and Varsha hear the car horn. Shaurya says I will see who is there. Kuhu says I enjoyed well. He says I left you; I should have not done that. She says it’s okay, you don’t feel guilty, you didn’t leave me in jungle, I am sure you went for something important. He says you are really sorted. She says I know. Mishti knocks on the window. She says Kuhu and I went for jogging and had a race, I came first, Kuhu would be coming. Kuhu comes. She goes with Mishti and argues for her wrong timing. Parul says I am confused, maybe Meenakshi didn’t talk to that Shweta, if Shweta is trying to be back in Kunal’s life, Meenakshi won’t take it easy. Kunal and Abir come home.

Kunal says her dad almost saw us and… Abir says Mishti saved you. Parul asks if everything is fine. Abir says yes. Kunal asks why you were overhearing our talk. She says no. Kunal goes. Abir says he is worried. She asks why. He says nothing to worry. She says tell me if there is any problem. He says fine, you also tell me if there is anything. Mishti recalls Abir and smiles. Kuhu gets a call. Mishti says the day was strange, how is Abir. Abir takes Kunal’s phone and says Shweta is doing this to trouble you. Kunal says I know. Abir says I will tell mum about this, promise me you won’t meet her. Kunal sees Mishti’s message on Abir’s phone. Abir says don’t forget the promise. Kunal thinks I also asked you to promise to not to talk to Mishti.

Shweta says Kuhu, Kunal is my special friend, it’s my birthday tomorrow, get Kunal along. Kuhu says you call him. Shweta says he doesn’t know about it, it’s a surprise for him. Shweta says Abir and Mishti have to come. She messages to thank Meenakshi for sending Mishti and Kuhu’s numbers. It’s morning, Parul comes to Meenakshi and asks who were you talking to last night. Shaurya says we are glad that Saurav is coming home. He tells Varsha that Chauhan’s son is coming. Varsha recalls Kuhu’s words. She says Mishti isn’t ready for marriage, we shall make Saurav meet Kuhu, who knows, they like each other. Mishti and Kuhu come. Varsha asks who will come to watch a movie. Mishti says I will come. Kuhu says I can’t come; my friend needs my help in organizing a party. Meenakshi says you are questioning me. Parul says no, I am clearing my doubt, that Shweta won’t be the one; you won’t let that selfish girl marry Kunal, right.

Meenakshi says Kunal is my son, I want his good, I am doing this for my son. Parul asks did you talk to that Shweta. Meenakshi says yes, I called her. Parul asks why you didn’t tell me. Meenakshi says our relation is of trust, there can’t be doubts. Parul asks don’t I have this right to ask. Meenakshi says not now, if you care for Kunal, go and cook food for Kunal, trust me. Parul cries. Abir comes to hotel and asks for Shweta. Mishti calls him. She asks are you with someone. He says yes. She asks am I disturbing you. He says a bit. She asks are you with that painting girl. He says I am always with her. She asks where was she last day. He dances and says you are irritated about her. She says no way, you be with her. The lady says Shweta checked out. Abir says Shweta understood, I have to tell Mishti. Mishti gets Shweta’s call and asks what it is now.

Shweta says Kuhu… Mishti says it’s me Mishti, sorry, who are you. Shweta says I am Shweta, sorry to bother you. Shweta says I will tell Kunal about their love story. She strikes off Kunal’s name. Kuhu says what, Shwet means white, Guru gave a new name, fine, he just removed a letter, we will come in party, I didn’t tell her. Mishti comes and asks with whom are you talking. Kuhu says I won’t say. Mishti checks her dress. Kuhu says I am not going anywhere; I just wanted to wear this dress. Varsha comes to them. Mishti says Kuhu is feeling cold, I will stay back and see our favourite movie, Jhuti/liar. Varsha asks them to take care and goes. Kuhu says Kunal’s friend Shweta has come to surprise her, don’t come with us, Kunal doesn’t like you. Mishti says you know who Shweta is, you aren’t going anywhere. She locks the door and says sit quiet. Kuhu gets Kunal’s message. Nanu asks Abir to tell Mishti that the painting is of her. Abir does shayari.

Nanu calls him mad. Abir says I didn’t get the chance. Nanu jokes and asks him not to take much time. Kunal comes. Abir looks at him. Kunal says don’t overreact, I am going to have coffee with Kuhu. Abir and Nanu say so sweet. Nanu asks shall I give tips. Kunal says no, I am not going on a date, I left Kuhu yesterday so I am going on coffee with her. They say so sweet. He asks how I look. They say so sweet. Kunal goes. Nanu asks Abir to call Mishti. Abir asks where my phone is. Jugnu gets his phone and says it is Mishti’s call. Nanu says so sweet. Abir says sorry I am busy now; I am with an important person. Mishti says Kuhu and Kunal are going in Shweta’s party, how did Kuhu run away. Abir worries.