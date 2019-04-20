News

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shaheer Sheikh reveals his POETIC side as he poses in Indian wear

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Apr 2019 04:04 PM

MUMBAI: Popular television actor Shaheer Sheikh has charmed the audience with his acting chops by working in several shows. Presently, he is seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.   

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke features him opposite Rhea Sharma, and they play the roles of Abir and Mishti respectively.  Ever since its launch, the fans have been enjoying the show for its twists and turns and Abir and Mishti’s unique pairing.     

Currently, the show is witnessing Ketki’s wedding, and the poetic Abir aka Shaheer took to his social media account to share a photo from the sets of the show. In the picture, he can be seen dressed in Indian wear, and posing behind a lit up house.

He captioned the picture as, “Rakhi hai jo yaaden serahne Teri.. Samajh unhen raat din ki kahan Zehen mein kahan raatbhar jo tujhe. Hakeekat mein kehdun saleeka kahan..#SS #lastnight #lunaticLunaLovers #theMoon #shaheersheikh #madMe.”           

Take a look at his post right here:

Shaheer was previously seen in shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Mahabharat, and Kya Mast Hai Life.

Tags > Shaheer Sheikh, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Abir, Mishti, Ketki’s wedding, social media, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Mahabharat, Kya Mast Hai Life,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan dance to Li’l Champ...

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan dance to Li’l Champ Swaransh’s tunes
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

John Abraham
John Abraham
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati
Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu

past seven days