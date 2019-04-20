Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shaheer Sheikh reveals his POETIC side as he poses in Indian wear

MUMBAI: Popular television actor Shaheer Sheikh has charmed the audience with his acting chops by working in several shows. Presently, he is seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke features him opposite Rhea Sharma, and they play the roles of Abir and Mishti respectively. Ever since its launch, the fans have been enjoying the show for its twists and turns and Abir and Mishti’s unique pairing.

Currently, the show is witnessing Ketki’s wedding, and the poetic Abir aka Shaheer took to his social media account to share a photo from the sets of the show. In the picture, he can be seen dressed in Indian wear, and posing behind a lit up house.

He captioned the picture as, “Rakhi hai jo yaaden serahne Teri.. Samajh unhen raat din ki kahan Zehen mein kahan raatbhar jo tujhe. Hakeekat mein kehdun saleeka kahan..#SS #lastnight #lunaticLunaLovers #theMoon #shaheersheikh #madMe.”

Take a look at his post right here:

Shaheer was previously seen in shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Mahabharat, and Kya Mast Hai Life.