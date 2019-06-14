News

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shaheer Sheikh strikes a cool ‘Charlie’s Angels’ pose with co-stars

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jun 2019 05:07 PM

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most watched shows currently. The plot with interesting twists and turns keeps the audience hooked to their television screens. Fans also love the chemistry between its lead actors Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma. 

Shaheer Sheikh, who plays the role of Abir in the show, is an active social media user. He keeps on sharing slices of life on his social media handles. He also shares pictures from the sets of the show and the ardent fans of the soap love him for the same. His latest picture is also from the sets of YRHPK. In the picture, we have Shaheer aka Abir, Kuhu and Kunal giving us ‘Charlie Angels’ feels. In the picture, Shaheer can be seen sporting white, looking handsome.

He captioned the picture as, “When work doesn’t feel like work.. #sharmajisAngels #YehRishteyHaiPyaarKe #shaheersheikh.”

Take a look below.

True, when you have wonderful colleagues, work does not feel like work. It feels fun and one gets the motivation to work hard. 

Tags > Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Launch of Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Gaurav Chopra

past seven days