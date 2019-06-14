Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shaheer Sheikh strikes a cool ‘Charlie’s Angels’ pose with co-stars

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most watched shows currently. The plot with interesting twists and turns keeps the audience hooked to their television screens. Fans also love the chemistry between its lead actors Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma.

Shaheer Sheikh, who plays the role of Abir in the show, is an active social media user. He keeps on sharing slices of life on his social media handles. He also shares pictures from the sets of the show and the ardent fans of the soap love him for the same. His latest picture is also from the sets of YRHPK. In the picture, we have Shaheer aka Abir, Kuhu and Kunal giving us ‘Charlie Angels’ feels. In the picture, Shaheer can be seen sporting white, looking handsome.

He captioned the picture as, “When work doesn’t feel like work.. #sharmajisAngels #YehRishteyHaiPyaarKe #shaheersheikh.”

Take a look below.

True, when you have wonderful colleagues, work does not feel like work. It feels fun and one gets the motivation to work hard.