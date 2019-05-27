Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke to show enthralling chemistry between Abir & Mishti, says Shaheer Sheikh

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most popular television actors. He is currently seen in the popular show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actor revealed that the show is set to showcase some enthralling chemistry between the lead pair.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has Abir and Mishti in the lead roles. Shaheer and Rhea Sharma are playing the roles of Abir and Mishti respectively. Abir and Mishti’s friendship and their chemistry have won the audiences’ hearts.

Speaking about the upcoming special sequences, Shaheer shared with the media, “Knowing the person well and sharing an intimate bond with them often puts people in a comfort zone with each other. Friendship is often a starting point for getting two people close. The show focuses on and portrays Abir and Mishti’s friendship in a very beautiful way. Right from how they met in the most unusual circumstances and connected very strongly with each other since then to have experienced a similar past in case of their fathers, the two always help each other through various situations in their life. Their bond has grown over time and is the best of friends.”

He continued, “Abir who has now been helping Mishti to get to know his brother Kunal has started developing a sense of belonging to Mishti and finds himself intensely attracted to her. For him, Mishti is his friend and confidante and would do anything for her. While fans and viewers are in for some enthralling chemistry between Abir and Mishti, they can expect some pleasant surprises as the show progresses.”

So, are you excited about the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke? Hit the comment section below.