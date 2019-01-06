Yeh Teri Galiyan: Asmita in a dilemma about who her husband is

Zee TV’s Yeh Teri Galiyan (Cinevistaas Limited) is gearing up for high-point drama in the show with Asmita’s (Vrushika Mehta) wedding drama.

In the coming episodes, on the day of the wedding, Asmita drugs herself thinking that the wedding with Ridoy would be stalled. However, the Pandit informs them that there is no mahurat in the following months; hence, the rituals have to be completed during this mahurat.

Shantanu carries Asmita in her unconscious state and complete the rituals and pheras with Ridoy.

Now, the big question is whom is Asmita married to? Shantanu or Ridoy?