Yeh Teri Galiyan: Paromita demands that Asmita undergo a virginity test

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Yeh Teri Galiyan (Cinevistaas Limited) is gearing up for an interesting plot in its upcoming episode.



As we reported earlier, on the day of the wedding, Asmita (Vrushika Mehta) drugs herself thinking that the wedding would be stalled. The pandit informs that there is no mahurat in the following months; hence, the rituals have to be completed in this mahurat. Shaan (Avinash Mishra) picks Asmita in his arms and completes the rituals and the pheras with Hridoy (Lavin Gothi).



In the coming episodes, post the wedding, Shaan is in trouble as the claim is that he is married to Asmita. Shaan says ‘Asmita is Ridoy’s', but Asmita does not back off. Her intention is questioned.



Shaan and Dadi Bua lie about ‘teen mahine ka vrat’ and ‘kundali dosh’ to prevent his consummation with Paromita. Asmita gets to know about ‘teen mahine ka vrat’ and pledges to solve the case in three months. In the ‘baashor raat’, Asmita tells Hridoy she wants to be alone. However, Asmita spends the night with Shaan at the hospital, as Pathan has a heart attack. Asmita wears the sindoor in the name of Shaan. Shaan and Asmita spend the night together. Paromita demands that Asmita undergo a virginity test.