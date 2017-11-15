Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai will witness yet another romantic sequence. The show based in the 90’s era has been adored by the masses for the innocent chemistry between the lead pair, Sameer (Randeep Raii) and Naina (Ashi Singh).

TellyChakkar has always kept its readers updated about the Shashi Sumeet Productions show and here we bring to you another spoiler!

According to our source, in the upcoming episodes, Sameer and Naina’s school will organize a trip to Mount Abu! With the innocent Naina and charming Sameer going together to enjoy the scenic beauty, a tad bit of romance is definitely expected!

Meanwhile, the episode airing tonight will showcase Naina trying to convince her friend, Swati; who is irritated with her since she is friends with Sameer.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more spoilers of your favourite show!