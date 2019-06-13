This Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai actress loses her father

MUMBAI: Television actress Subuhi Joshi and her family are going through a tough time as she lost her father suddenly.



The unfortunate incident took place while her father, Ram, was travelling. While travelling, he started throwing up and passed away. His sudden death has left the family in a state of shock.



Confirming the news, Subuhi told India Forums, “He was fine and was traveling. He suddenly threw up and passed away. We don't know what has happened, the reports are yet to come. He was very healthy. So it is even more shocking.”



On the professional front, Subuhi was last seen in Sony TV's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. Recently, she made headlines when she called off her engagement with comedian Sidharth Sagar.

May Subuhi and her family get the strength to deal with the crises!