Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Christmas Celebration

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Sameer whispering to Naina that his temper does not seem right. Naina asks for 40k from Sameer, leaving him taken aback. She says that the money is needed for his acting lessons. He replies that he gave the cash to Anand for marriage.



He asks her to check with Nirmala ji additionally as she desired to understand about the fees beforehand. Vanita asks Jatin about his day agenda. He thinks he’s stuck with a wife who continuously doubts him. She begins calling the workplace considering the fact that it is 11 pm.



Vanita repeats if she is coming alone. He reasons that she is manager of her enterprise. Vanita tells him to test once more. She asks him what if his sister marries in some other caste. He says she is still young. Shivani tells her SIL not to fear. Vanita asks her if she met a person in college. Shivani refuses. Jatin and Shivani try to make fun of the situation. Sameer and Naina’s request is given to Nirmala ji.



Nirmala ji tells Rakesh that the amount is just too much and she can’t arrange so much money.



Naina says that they don’t want cash but permission. Sameer also requests her to mention it to Papa. If he agrees then it’s all simple from there. Sameer is irritated for now not being capable of making decisions for himself. He throws stuff angrily. Nirmala ji and Preeti appear on the balcony. Rakesh and Naina are having a tough time controlling Sameer.



Naina pours water over his head in the end to calm him down. Shubham comes to his room to ask something from Preeti but notices her mood. Shubham tries to lift up her spirits by singing a song and promising her to take her out for dinner.



Preeti thinks to utilize this opportunity. She goes to get ready. She suggests that they should inform Mummy Ji but Shubham refuses.



Preeti is going out. Nirmala ji asks Preeti what she wants from Shubham this time. Preeti dismisses it, but Nirmala ji tells her to mention it.



Nirmala ji tells her that her son is not going to fall in her trap now. Sameer and Naina look on as a landline is getting fixed in their house.



Naina heads downstairs. Sameer calls on the landline. The line is clear. Shivani is close by. She is about to collide with Sameer. She tells him that she wouldn’t have let him fall. She continues teasing him and additionally speaks of Christmas celebration. He is surprised to listen about the celebration.