Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai has a collection of more than 200 audio cassettes from old movies

Sony Entertainment Television’s most loved show, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai beautifully replicates the 90’s era which automatically gives a nostalgia trip to those belonging to that era. The show is extraordinarily popular among the youth as one gets to see and experience the beautiful bond and witness the old school love between Sameer aka Randeep Rai and Naina aka Ashi Singh.

In the ongoing track, the show is all set to make the audiences feel awed in the way Bombay in the 90’s era has been revived. Right from food, soft drinks and sweets that belonged to that era and costumes added, the crew went an extra mile to gather more than 200 audio cassettes of old movies, which are rare to find these days. Opening the Pandora box of nostalgia, the star cast of the show have been reliving their childhood days where they listen to peppy tracks on the age-old audio cassettes. With this being the bonding point, the actors have been bringing out the essence of their character even more effectively.

Talking about cassettes and its relevance Sheetal Maulik a.k.a Sejal from Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai shares, “Old music and movies are the best way to revive memories and feel the magical era of 90’s. We are very excited and thrilled as the production has made sure they give their best in terms of making everything work like it used to work in the 90s be it be the outfits, the music, movies and the overall look and feel. The show will surely make its audiences fall back in love with mystical 90s period. Revitalizing the city of dreams – Bombay during the most beloved and belonged generation that is the 90’s, me along with the whole cast and crew are so much into the theme that we spend most of our leisure time listening to audio cassettes and absorbing the essence of the filmy Bombay into our characters in the show.”