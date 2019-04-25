Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Kamlesh asks Sameer to take his share; start his own business

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Naina, who receives a phone call from Kamlesh, rushing to Sameer's bungalow. But on her way, she meets with an accident. Bela informs Sameer about Naina's accident, and he leaves his home to be by her side. Both Naina and Sameer apologise to each other and reconcile.



A while later, Sameer returns to his bungalow with Naina, who is welcomed by Vishakha and Pandit. Pandit showers rose petals on Naina to make her feel special. Thus, Naina returns home to be with her husband.



Vishakha is thrilled to see her daughter-in-law back with her son and is delighted to see them together. Sameer makes tea for everyone, and Naina is mighty impressed by him. When the family enjoys the tea, Kamlesh visits them with the proposal of giving Sameer his share in the business. Sameer feels offended, while Vishakha gets miffed with Kamlesh for asking her son to set up his own business.



Kamlesh says he doesn't believe in cheating anyone and hence is honest about the share. He makes a list of things Sameer had asked for during his wedding ceremony. He feels Sameer has consumed more than half his share and is only eligible to claim Rs 10 lakhs. Vishakha feels offended, while Sameer stands disillusioned.



Naina politely questions Kamlesh about Sameer's share, and he explains that Sameer had used a large sum of the money during his wedding ceremony. He says Sameer invested over 16 lakhs in the bungalow and over 9 lakhs in the beautification of his abode. Kamlesh also reveals the total amount of money spent by Sameer on jewellery. He blames Sameer's friends Munna and Pandit for the unnecessary expenses.



Sameer stands speechless, because he knows it is also his fault. Hence, he has nothing to say in his defence.