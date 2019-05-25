Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Naina’s father Rakesh creates ruckus in the society

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai never fails to surprise viewers with its interesting storyline.

As we know, Sameer and Naina are staying in Mumbai to fulfil Sameer's dream of becoming an actor. They are facing a tough time in the metro city.

In the coming episodes, Naina (Ashi Singh) and Sameer (Randeep Rai) happen to get separated, and Naina ends up going missing. Sameer quickly rushes home, assuming that Naina might have directly gone there.

On reaching home, he realizes that she still hasn’t reached. Later, Sameer and Rakesh begin to search for Naina.

On the other hand, Rakesh forgets his apartment and rings someone else’s door bell by mistake. Rakesh is puzzled and ends up creating a ruckus in the society.