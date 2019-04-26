Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Naina vows to support Sameer through thick and thin

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Naina, who returns to Sameer's bungalow after realising how much she loves him, expressing her feelings to him after he feels disappointed for being thrown out of the family business. Sameer feels he is incapable of standing on his feet and being good for nothing. Naina understands the pulse of the situation and encourages him. She also vows to be by his side through thick and thin.



Naina tells Sameer that life is like a rose that is beautiful as well as thorny. Hence they must enjoy whatever comes their way.



The next morning, Vishakha asks Naina whether she discussed the idea of moving to Delhi with Sameer. Naina, who feels Sameer has sentiments attached to the bungalow, must continue to stay in Ahmedabad. She doesn't want Sameer to feel that nothing is constant in his life.



Sameer, who overhears Naina and Vishakha's conversation, feels proud of her for being an understanding wife. Vishakha, who is initially upset to hear 'No' for an answer, is happy to see Naina taking care of Sameer's sentiments. The young girl feels that it is best to maintain a distance to allow relationships to flourish. She feels Vivek (who has had a change of heart) may not appreciate their decision to move to Delhi.



Vishakha, who realises that Naina has a valid point, appreciates her for being wise enough to understand the nitty-gritty of relationships.



Later in the day, Preeti, Bela, and Anand visit Sameer's house to give them the good news. Preeti's marriage has been fixed with a Mumbai-based chartered accountant, and she will move to the city post marriage.



Preeti shows the love letter written by her groom-to-be to Naina and her brother-in-law. During a conversation, Preeti tells Naina and Sameer to move to Mumbai, but they outrightly refuse to leave Ahmedabad.



Interestingly, Sameer says whenever he wishes for something, the exact opposite happens.