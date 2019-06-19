Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is a REFRESHING WATCH. Here’s why!

MUMBAI: We all love watching daily soaps and often emotionally involved in the drama that centres around our favourite leads. A cursory glance at television serials still shows angry mothers-in-law and weeping daughters-in-law.



Scheming vamps play a pivotal role in the shows, and while a certain amount of disbelief is associated with some of these series, there are a limited few that come across as a breath of fresh air.



Moreover, a majority of the shows are female centric. But finally, some have started showing women as independent individuals whose life decisions do not necessarily revolve around men.



And there is one show that breaks a lot of clichés and stereotypes.



We are talking about Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, which stars Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh. Playing Sameer and Naina respectively, they have mesmerized the fans with their chemistry, so much that we cannot see either of the two without each other. Both the characters are in equal prominence. Earlier, the focus was on Sameer and Naina before their marriage, and now, it is on how they manage their household and marriage. Currently, Sameer is trying to become an established actor and receives support from Naina.



We applaud the makers for giving both genders equal importance and attempting to bring about a change in the way television is being viewed.