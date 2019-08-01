Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’s Ashi Singh travels by local train

MUMBAI: Ashi Singh has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. She came into limelight for her portrayal of the character of Naina in Sony TV’s popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. She is known for her acting chops and enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Recently, the actress took a ride in the Mumbai local train.



The actress was not alone. She was spotted along with co-star Subuhi Joshi. Local trains are rightly called the lifeline of a metro city, and people avail local trains to avoid the traffic. So, Ashi too took the local train to avoid traffic. She was travelling with co-stars Subuhi Joshi and Atul Verma on her day off from shoot. The girls were seen covering their face with stoles and chose to hide from the public glare.



Check out their picture right here: