Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Santa flirts with Sameer at the Christmas party

05 Jun 2019 11:17 AM

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s popular daily soap, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, is up for high voltage drama.

Loyal viewers of the show know that Sameer and Naina have a romantic dance at the 90s Christmas party.  

Going by the Christmas party theme, the girls wear red and white, while boys wear black and white.

Shivani becomes the Santa at the Christmas party. Shivani, who has a crush on Sameer, flirts with him.     

It will be interesting to know how Naina reacts to this drama.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

