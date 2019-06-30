Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is very close to my heart: Randeep Rai

MUMBAI: Having been a part of some interesting TV soaps and episodics in the likes of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein, and daily soap Diya Aur Baati Hum, Randeep Rai has made a special place in the hearts of the audience with his current show as Sameer.

Currently seen in Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Randeep’s character as Sameer is one of the most loved ones on television today, and for youngsters, he is the ideal boyfriend, love interest, and groom. His chemistry with Naina is well received and appreciated by a lot of household audience, and ardent television lovers love watching him spread his charm through the show.

Although Randeep has acted in some interesting shows in the past, his claim to fame is Yeh Un Dinon, and he feels fortunate to have the show in his kitty for it has given his career a boost.

He mentioned, 'I have been a part of projects in the past but Yeh Un Dinon... is very close to my heart. People appreciate my work and love my character. They want to know more about the kind of person I am in real life and follow me on social media. The platform has made the world a smaller place to live in, and it is through this show that I not only got fame and recognition but also bought a home here in Mumbai. So I am glad and fortunate to be a part of something that has brought me good fortune, and I feel blessed.'

Well said, Randeep!