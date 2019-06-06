Yeh Un Dinon Ki Bat Hai: Sameer and Naina excited about the Christmas party

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Sameer, who has a new phone connection at his rented apartment, calls Munna, who is thrilled to hear his voice after days. The two friends, who have always been with each other through thick and thin, are upset because its been days they haven't seen each other. Munna asks Sameer if Ananta Mahadevan gave him a chance in his film, not knowing that his friend was told to wait for over a year. Sameer chooses to remain tight-lipped about the truth because he doesn't want his friend to get upset.

Sameer knows that becoming an actor is not only his dream but everyone else's. Munna, Pandit and Naina also want to see him becoming an actor. Meanwhile, Nirmala asks Sameer and Naina not to attend the society's Christmas party. She feels that someone may spill the truth about Sameer and Naina's marital status, and it would lead to further complications.

After returning to his residence, Sameer insists on attending the bash. His wish gets fulfilled when Shibani (Vanita's sister-in-law, who has a crush on Sameer) calls him on the landline. Sameer feels guilty of using her to attend the Christmas bash, but he knows he has no other way to fulfil his wish. Shibani tells Vanita that she will call her mother and ask her to stay with them if she refuses to let Sameer and Naina attend the bash. Vanita, who is scared of her mother-in-law, agrees to speak with Nirmala to give her consent for the Christmas Bash.

Naina is thrilled to receive a call from Nirmala who sends them an invite for the Christmas bash. Naina comes to know that Sameer has a role to play in making Vanita speak with Nirmala. She is aware that Shibani has a crush on Sameer and believes that he will be a hit among women after he becomes an actor. Sameer and Naina are happy that they will get a chance to socialise during the Christmas celebrations.