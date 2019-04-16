News

Yes, I cried when I had to let it go: Gaurav Sareen on his character ending

16 Apr 2019

After his first break in Ek Deewana Tha, followed by his main role in Krishna Chali London, Gaurav Sareen thought he had a role that connects with the youth, as he was playing an supporting husband. But things didn’t go as planned. This is indeed disheartening news for his fans.

We had a conversation with Gaurav, and he said that despite being the lead character of the show, he didn’t know about the new twist, which was very shocking. He shared, 'Although I was very fond of the character and had a very hard time giving it up, which also made me cry, the show needed a twist. It is all about TRP, and I understand that. I don’t have any hard feeling for the makers. The cast and I had a really good time together and I will miss them. The love of my fans has been a constant support for me.'

Now, Gaurav is playing the lead character in Udaan opposite Tanya Sharma. He loves his character and is excited to play it and showcase his talent. The storyline will focua on Tanya and Gaurav, who plays her love interest. The serial is taking a leap, and Vijayendra and Meera will be replaced.

