Yesha Rughani follows Sara Ali’s footsteps!

: New Year arrives with resolutions. From Bollywood to Tellywood, everyone is filling up their social wall with greetings and new promises. And our very own Yesha Rughani is not far behind in taking some inspiration. Well, motivated by the journey of Simmba star Sara Ali Khan, Star Bharat’s Musakaan is on a fitness spree this January.Commenting on that Yesha said, “Kudos to Sara! I couldn’t get my eyes off her when I watched the movie.

The way she has transformed herself is beyond words and I am in awe of her since she has started sharing her story with everyone! I have been making many resolutions last few years but I think this one will go all the way and I will keep my fans posted about my transformation.”



The Musakaan actor is working on new diet charts and has already adopted new morning routine.



Way to go girl!