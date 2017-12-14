YHM cast's special B'day wish for Divyanka, hubby Vivek pampers her

Which actress had a promising debut on TV?
Which actor had a promising debut on TV?
The gorgeous and super talented diva who is quite popular and known for her role as Ishi maa aka Divyanka Tripathi in Ekta Kapoor’ Yeh Hai Mohabatein is indeed having a relaxed birthday. The actress is being pampered in Phuket along with ever so handsome husband Vivek Dahiya. And them
As the actress celebrated her birthday holidaying with her hubby, Divyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared the lovely surprise Mr Dahiya had planned for his lovely wife.
We are in a complete awe seeing Divyanka’s Insta Story. Have a look!
Not only did she get such an adorable and memorable surprise from Vivek Dahiya, the actress received ample birthday wishes from her friends and family. The cast of YHM took to their Instagram handle and wished the tinsel town beauty.
Take a look!
Happy birthday to the most sweetest and kindest person on this whole planet. More than Divyanka didi you are my Ishima Words are seriously less to describe the kind of bond we share (thu thu thu, kisi ki nazar na lage) At first I could never believe that someone can actually be so gentle, always so welcoming and smiling, caring, down to earth and so understanding, but after meeting you, I know this for sure that people like you should exist more and more in this world and more and more in my life Thank you for always guiding me and for making me a better person I know I always have your back and you have mine I love you ishima, happy happy birthday to you, always keep smiling! Wish the best for you @divyankatripathidahiya #AsliMohabbatein
Wish you a very very happy birthday Divyanka .... may god give you all the reasons possible to keep wearing that charming smile forever n ever ...! Lots n lots of love and luck ...! God bless ...!...! @divyankatripathidahiya the cake facial is pending ... come back and we shall do the ritual ...!..!
Happy birthday to the most sweetest and kindest person on this whole planet. More than Divyanka didi you are my Ishima Words are seriously less to describe the kind of bond we share (thu thu thu, kisi ki nazar na lage) At first I could never believe that someone can actually be so gentle, always so welcoming and smiling, caring, down to earth and so understanding, but after meeting you, I know this for sure that people like you should exist more and more in this world and more and more in my life Thank you for always guiding me and for making me a better person I know I always have your back and you have mine I love you ishima, happy happy birthday to you, always keep smiling! Wish the best for you @divyankatripathidahiya #AsliMohabbatein
When women Support each other..INCREDBLE things Happen..You are one of those BEAUTIFUL women in my Life who has supported me unconditionally and Lifted my Spirit..You Have a Beautiful mind and you inspire everyone around You..HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this Woman of substance @divyankatripathidahiya May all your dreams come true.Have a Fantastic Day filled with everything you Love the most.Keep Shining and Keep Smiling Always..God Bless
TellyChakkar wishes Divyanka Tripathi a box filled with happiness on her birthday and all the good luck for her future endeavours.
Add new comment