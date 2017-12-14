YHM cast's special B'day wish for Divyanka, hubby Vivek pampers her

The gorgeous and super talented diva who is quite popular and known for her role as Ishi maa aka Divyanka Tripathi in Ekta Kapoor’ Yeh Hai Mohabatein is indeed having a relaxed birthday. The actress is being pampered in Phuket along with ever so handsome husband Vivek Dahiya. And them

As the actress celebrated her birthday holidaying with her hubby, Divyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared the lovely surprise Mr Dahiya had planned for his lovely wife.

We are in a complete awe seeing Divyanka’s Insta Story. Have a look!

Not only did she get such an adorable and memorable surprise from Vivek Dahiya, the actress received ample birthday wishes from her friends and family. The cast of YHM took to their Instagram handle and wished the tinsel town beauty.

Take a look!

It’s a challenge to post something while you’re around 24/7 but I’m so glad we got these few days together. I’ll never forget the sparkle in your eye that made me fall for you. Happy Birthday my love! That sparkle ain’t going nowhere with me being around :)) A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya) on Dec 14, 2017 at 5:03am PST

Compassionate, Caring, Humble, Loving, Calm, Composed, Beautiful..am ģetting short of words to signify you. You truly are a symbol of excellance and my favourite reason to smile. Happiest Birthday Dii may all your wishes come true. Love You and your aadi is always there A post shared by Abhishek Verma (@i.m.abhishekk) on Dec 13, 2017 at 8:36pm PST

Happpyyy birthday Ammmaa @divyankatripathidahiya stay blessed A post shared by Krishna Mukherjee (@krishna_mukherjee786) on Dec 14, 2017 at 1:19am PST

Here's wishing the very elegant Ishita #HappyBirthday! A post shared by Star Plus (@starplus) on Dec 13, 2017 at 8:32pm PST

Wish you a very very happy birthday Divyanka .... may god give you all the reasons possible to keep wearing that charming smile forever n ever ...! Lots n lots of love and luck ...! God bless ...!...! @divyankatripathidahiya the cake facial is pending ... come back and we shall do the ritual ...!..! A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198) on Dec 13, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

Happie bday Ishi ma A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Dec 13, 2017 at 11:15pm PST

#HappyBirthday @divyankatripathidahiya. Wish you the bestest year ahead and hope you are painting the town red!! The party is due! A post shared by Rizwan Bachav (@rizwanbachav) on Dec 13, 2017 at 10:51am PST

Happiest birthday DT @divyankatripathidahiya Wish you all the happiness in the world ! A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Dec 13, 2017 at 11:00pm PST

Happy birthday divz @divyankatripathidahiya ..many many happy returns of the day... May u keep shining always... Loads of luv n blessings... God bless A post shared by @alokknarula on Dec 13, 2017 at 10:41am PST

When @divyankatripathidahiya takes an Iyer selfie! Health wealth and happiness to you dear Divion your birthday! #birthdaygreetings #ishukiamma #ammakiishu #yhm A post shared by neenakulkarni (@neenakulkarni) on Dec 13, 2017 at 4:56pm PST

Wish u Avery happy birthday dt god bless u with lots of happiness loveee you @divyankatripathidahiya A post shared by The Aly Goni (@alygoni) on Dec 13, 2017 at 9:19pm PST

Happy birthday Divyanka lotsssss of love n god blesss u @divyankatripathidahiya #celebrationtime #happybirthday A post shared by Anurag Sharma (@anuragkraag) on Dec 13, 2017 at 11:08am PST

Happiest birthday @divyankatripathidahiya rise n shine always love you A post shared by Mahhi Vij (@mahhivij) on Dec 13, 2017 at 11:40pm PST

When women Support each other..INCREDBLE things Happen..You are one of those BEAUTIFUL women in my Life who has supported me unconditionally and Lifted my Spirit..You Have a Beautiful mind and you inspire everyone around You..HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this Woman of substance @divyankatripathidahiya May all your dreams come true.Have a Fantastic Day filled with everything you Love the most.Keep Shining and Keep Smiling Always..God Bless A post shared by Vahbiz Dorabjee (@vahbz) on Dec 13, 2017 at 8:39pm PST

TellyChakkar wishes Divyanka Tripathi a box filled with happiness on her birthday and all the good luck for her future endeavours.