News

YHM cast's special B'day wish for Divyanka, hubby Vivek pampers her

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Dec 2017 06:39 PM

The gorgeous and super talented diva who is quite popular and known for her role as Ishi maa aka Divyanka Tripathi in Ekta Kapoor’ Yeh Hai Mohabatein is indeed having a relaxed birthday. The actress is being pampered in Phuket along with ever so handsome husband Vivek Dahiya. And them 

As the actress celebrated her birthday holidaying with her hubby, Divyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared the lovely surprise Mr Dahiya had planned for his lovely wife. 

We are in a complete awe seeing Divyanka’s Insta Story. Have a look!

Not only did she get such an adorable and memorable surprise from Vivek Dahiya, the actress received ample birthday wishes from her friends and family. The cast of YHM took to their Instagram handle and wished the tinsel town beauty.

Take a look!

Happy birthday to the most sweetest and kindest person on this whole planet. More than Divyanka didi you are my Ishima Words are seriously less to describe the kind of bond we share (thu thu thu, kisi ki nazar na lage) At first I could never believe that someone can actually be so gentle, always so welcoming and smiling, caring, down to earth and so understanding, but after meeting you, I know this for sure that people like you should exist more and more in this world and more and more in my life Thank you for always guiding me and for making me a better person I know I always have your back and you have mine I love you ishima, happy happy birthday to you, always keep smiling! Wish the best for you @divyankatripathidahiya #AsliMohabbatein

A post shared by Aditi Bhatia (@aditi_bhatia4) on

Happpyyy birthday Ammmaa @divyankatripathidahiya stay blessed

A post shared by Krishna Mukherjee (@krishna_mukherjee786) on

Here's wishing the very elegant Ishita #HappyBirthday!

A post shared by Star Plus (@starplus) on

Happie bday Ishi ma

A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on

Happiest birthday DT @divyankatripathidahiya Wish you all the happiness in the world !

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on

Wish u Avery happy birthday dt god bless u with lots of happiness loveee you @divyankatripathidahiya

A post shared by The Aly Goni (@alygoni) on

Happy birthday Divyanka lotsssss of love n god blesss u @divyankatripathidahiya #celebrationtime #happybirthday

A post shared by Anurag Sharma (@anuragkraag) on

Happiest birthday @divyankatripathidahiya rise n shine always love you

A post shared by Mahhi Vij (@mahhivij) on

TellyChakkar wishes Divyanka Tripathi a box filled with happiness on her birthday and all the good luck for her future endeavours.





