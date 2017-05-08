YHM fame Gautam Ahuja bags Colors’ next

Colors’ newest offering Savitri Devi College Aur Hospital (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) is set to hit the screens soon.

We have already reported about actors Mohan Kapoor, Shilpa Shirodkar, Varun Kapoor, Neha Bagga amongst others, have been roped in to play pivotal roles on the show.

Marathi actress Swarda will be seen as the lead protagonist in the upcoming daily.

Now we hear that another popular name has been added to star cast.

Our source informs us, “Young talented Gautam Ahuja (last seen as Adi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein) will be seen playing the role of Sunny, the younger brother of female protagonist Swarda in the show. He will be seen in a very comic role.”

When we contacted Gautam, he confirmed the news with us and said, “I am very excited for my role in the show because it’s a comedy role and I always wanted to play something similar.”

Good luck Gautam.