YHM’s Shireen Mirza wants to get rid of her ‘baby fat’!

We all are aware that the entire team of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Balaji Telefilms) on Star Plus share a great bond. They are more like a family to each other.

The avid fans of the actors have seen them sharing great off-screen moments whether on the set, at their parties or abroad. By the looks of it, the team survives on the motto off ‘All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.” And here comes in another off-screen moment where Shireen Mirza aka Simmi took up to Instagram to share a picture with the leading lady of the show and her deary, Divyanka Tripathi. In her post, she mentioned about her fat woes.

Shireen mentioned of how she often discusses with Divyanka of what all she would do and how her life would be if she did not have baby fat.

She captioned it as - Main aur mere gaal aksar ye Baaten karte hain.. Tum Patle hote to Esa hota tum Patle hote to waisa hota @divyankatripathidahiya 'Baby Fat, isn't it??

Divyanka Tripathi shot back with a rather cute reply – Yes baby fat!!!!But be the same! Don't grow up pleeease my baby.

Take a look at their Insta conversation below –

Fat woes eh?