News

YHM: Vandita to die; Raman to be blamed for murder

By TellychakkarTeam
21 Mar 2017 04:58 PM

Every journey has its end.

And it is time for Shruti Bapna aka Vandita of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to bid adieu to her show.

The Balaji Telefilms and Star Plus show will soon present a dramatic track wherein Vandita's character will be bumped off.

As per the storyline, Vandita will meet with a fatal accident and breathe her last.

The family, shook up by the development, will receive a major blow when all fingers will point at Raman (Karan Patel) for the accident.

OMG!! Shocking!!

Shared a source, "Vandita will be shown getting killed by Raman's car. While investigations will begin, Raman himself will confess about the crime."

The family will be taken aback by Raman's action and would decide to get him punished. His family will also decide to break ties with him. But once again showing grit, Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) will stand up for her husband and support him. She will claim that Raman can never kill anyone and has no hands in Vandita's death.

Let's see what lies ahead in the track.

For all who will miss Shruti, shout out your messages for her in the comment box below.

We tried reaching the actor but she remained unavailable to comment.

