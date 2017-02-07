Hot Downloads

YO Man to fight against Gorilla in SAB TV’s Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2017 02:43 PM

Trouble will double up for superhero Yo Man in SAB TV’s Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan (Creative Eye).

The new entrant Mr X (Ajay Sharma) is trying his best to defeat YO Man (Aniruddh Dave) to rule over the city.

Now, Mr X will invent a new Gorilla robot to fight against YO Man.

However, this time it will get difficult for YO Man to defeat Gorilla as he would happen to be more powerful and destructive. YO Man would fail in all his attempts to kill Gorilla while Mr X will enjoy his victory.

So, how will Yo Man succeed to kill Gorilla?

We have the answers!

Soon, YO Man will realise that Gorilla’s knees are his weak point. Hence, he will attack his knees and knock him down.

Bravo!!!

We buzzed Aniruddh but he remained unavailable to comment.

