You have always made me proud: Shoaib Ibrahim on Dipika Kakar

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most adorable couples in telly town. They always support each other and their chemistry gives major relationship goals to everyone. And now that Dipika is gearing up for her new show, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, her hubby Shoaib is super proud of her.

The actress, who rose to fame with her role of Simar in the soap, Sasural Simar Ka, will be seen in the role of Sonakshi, who is also a TV actress, in the upcoming show. She will be seen opposite Karan V Grover, who is playing the role of a serious and committed surgeon.

In the earlier promo, the Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan introduces Dipika and Karan's characters of Sonakshi and Rohit who are different, yet their paths cross. In the new promo, Sonakshi and Rohit can be seen trying to enjoy their dinner date which unfortunately gets interrupted and then Saif Ali Khan comes with the question, ‘jo dil se ek hain kya unki duniya ek ho paayegi?' Dipika's husband Shoaib Ibrahim shared the promo and wrote a sweet note.

He wrote, "[email protected] u have always made me proud..First “Simar” then a dignified journey in #Biggboss” and now again my Bachcha is ready to make me proud as Sonakshi Rastogi in Kaha hum Kaha tum.. m sure this is also going to be super duper hit. All the very best to the entire team.. can’t wait to watch jinke dil ek hai kya unki duniya ek ho payegi??#kahahumkahatum form 17th june 2019. Only on star [email protected] @karan"

Take a look below: