You need to be careful of the things you say to kids: Neha Dhupia

Colors’ popular kids’ stand up comedy reality show Chhote Miyan is now back with its 4th season having Sohail Khan and Neha Dhupia as the judges.

The talented Neha Dhupia, who is going to judge a comedy show for the first time, is quite excited about it and is enjoying her stint as a judge on the show to the core. In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, the lovely actress shared more about her experience so far and much more.

“It’s going really well so far and I am very excited to work with all these kids. They are phenomenal and I get to learn a lot from them because they know to say the right thing and do it in the right way. They are learning and picking up things quickly so it’s been a great ride till now. It’s the first time that I am judging a show with kids. I am excited because as far as working with kids is concerned, it’s a different ballgame. So you just have to be a lot more careful and aware of the things you say. They are very well aware of the person they are and going to become after being on this show. They treat competition in the right spirit and they are always up for adventure, which is amazing.”

We also asked her as what would be the first thing that she would look for in the contestant. She told us, “The first thing that I would look into a contestant would be definitely that how good that child would be using the stage and how good he is with the other kids since they all are divided into different houses and most importantly, what the extra thing that they bring in their performances. The channel, the writers and Endemol are doing a phenomenal job in getting these 12 kids, scanning them and making sure that they are talented. No one ever freezes on stage and they don’t forget a single line.”

Neha is simply enjoying judging along with Sohail and talking about her rapport with him, said, “Sohail is awesome. He is one of the coolest guys who never stresses out. I love working with him. We are really good friends. He is a parent so he deals with the show differently and I am not a parent so my idea of dealing is completely different so he balances me out. I am hoping that I do the same to him. It’s just so stress free working with him just like hanging with your friends all the time.”

It happens that the judges on the reality shows often have clashes of opinions. When we asked Neha about it, she commented, “We have no clashes of opinions at all. Sohail can’t have clashes of opinion with anyone. He is chilled out, fun and we discuss about so many things so you can’t have clashes of opinion with a person like him. He is like Buddha.”

