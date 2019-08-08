You own my heart: Hina Khan on beau Rocky Jaiswal

MUMBAI: Hina Khan, who is one of the most popular television actresses, rose to fame by playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also a fashion diva, she was last seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is an active social media user and regularly posts pictures and videos to treat her fans.



The actress, who made her debut at the Cannes this year and is now geared up for her film projects, is in a relationship with Rocky Jaiswal. The duo often shares adorable pictures of each other. They are loved by their fans for their adorable chemistry. Today, Hina took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures with him on her Instagram story. She showered love on Rocky with beautiful captions on their adorable photos. One of the pictures has them hugging each other. Hina wrote, "You own my heart". And one of the selfies said, "The way we hold each other... Don't want this moment to end ever...I love you."



Take a look below: