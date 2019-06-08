You will be SHOCKED to see what Surbhi Jyoti looked like in 2014!

MUMBAI: The beautiful and talented Surbhi Jyoti, who became a household name after playing Zoya Farooqui in Qubool Hai, mesmerized the masses with her charm and beauty in the show.



She later went on to essay varied roles and was last seen as the lead of Naagin 3, wowing the audience with her chemistry with Pearl V Puri. She has come a long way in her career and has made quite some good friends in the industry, which is evident from her social media account.



Actors transform themselves by presenting their best selves as they grow in the industry, and today, we take a look at how beautifully Surbhi has transformed herself over the period of time.



Have a look!



Isn't her transformation amazing?