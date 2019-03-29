News

You will be SURPRISED to see what Mouni Roy looked like back in 2013!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Mar 2019 07:17 PM

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy looks beautiful. With a whopping 7.4 million followers on social media, she has done a lot of blockbuster television shows in the likes of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Naagin among others.

Being a trained dancer, Mouni has also explored the reality space and was a finalist in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2014. Having said that, she took a big leap with Bollywood film Gold opposite Akshay Kumar. She has a few more projects lined up.

Mouni has come a long way in her career and on Instagram. From a few thousand followers to a million of them, let’s take a look at what Mouni looked like back then before becoming the style diva that she is today!

past seven days