You won’t BELIEVE what Pearl V Puri looked like in 2014!

MUMBAI: Pearl V Puri has shot to fame very gracefully.



Starting his career with Dil Ki Nazar Hai Khubsoorat, Pearl instantly shot to fame with Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil. He also impressed the masses as Mahir in Naagin 3. It looks like he has now made a special place in TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor’s heart, as after Naagin, he was soon roped in for her next, Bepannah Pyaar.



Pearl is shaping up to be a fine actor, and his skill set extends beyond acting. He is a professional singer too and recently released one of his music videos starring his Naagin co-actress Anita Hassanandani and himself.



He has groomed himself well and worked hard on toning his physical attributes and features. And this becomes more evident when you notice what he looked like back in 2014!

And here we have a latest picture of him from his Instagram handle!Doesn’t he look dashing?