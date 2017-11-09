The Colors' flagship reality show that is produced by Endemolshine has seen it all. From fights to abuses to throwing of chappals and sandals, this season for sure has been unlike any other seasons so far.

Inspite of all this, the show has surpassed its sixth week and is doing quite well. New twists and turns in the show are keeping the audiences glued to their TV screens. And there is yet another surprise in store for the fans of this show.

Yes, the viewers as well as the housemates alike will be amazed!

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 11 weekend ka vaar, very special guests are joining the contestants in the house. Any guesses?

Well, Comedian star turned actor Kapil Sharma will be seen on Bigg Boss 11 weekend ka vaar. He will share the podium with Salman Khan for the promotion of his upcoming film, ’Firangi’.

The actor along with his team will join Salman Khan on the show. It is going to be an amazing and never seen before episode as Kapil is returning to Colors for the first time after their huge fallout last year.

On the other hand, Vidya Balan will also be seen on Bigg Boss 11 weekend ka vaar for the promotion of her upcoming film, ‘Tumhari Sulu’. The film is releasing on 17 November, 2017

It surely is going to be a double whammy for all the bigg Boss house nmates! Meanwhile, Priyank Sharma, Benafsha, Sapna Choudhary, Sabyasachi and Mehjabi have been nominated for this week’s eviction.

Who do you think will get evicted?