“Your charm won’t work on me,” Reema ji used to tell me: Viraf Patel

Trying to speak in a normal voice but sadness engulfing him, Viraf Patel seemed low having lost his closest co-star Reema Lagoo.

As readers would know, the actress passed away early this morning (18 May) after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Reema, who was part of Star Plus’ Naamkarann was shooting for it till last night. Once home, at around 1 am, the actress complained of chest pain and was rushed to Kokilaben Hospital by her daughter and son-in-law, where she breathed her last.

Viraf, who played her on-screen son, was in loss of words while he spoke to us recalling his association with the talented actress.

“I have not been shooting with the team for quite some time so had not met her recently but she will remain a special part for me. She is known to have played the most popular mother roles and I feel honoured that I got to play her last on-screen son. She has had worked for 40 years and build a towering career for her. She was working till her last day and I think the camera celebrated her life in every way,” said the actor.

With a feeble smile, Viraf shared, “I remember whenever I used to forget my lines while shooting with Reema ji, I would tell the director that since she is so pretty I miss on my lines. She would laughingly hit me, and say that my charm won’t work on her. She will be like try this with younger actresses. I would ask her that what will work with you, and she would smiling say, ‘Just keep working hard and I will be happy.’ It’s such a sudden happening and I am going to really miss her a lot.”

Viraf also shared a heart-warming post on Instagram that read:

RIP Reema Lagoo ji!!!