Mental strength keeps you going in reality shows: Rithvik Dhanjani

Actor-host Rithvik Dhanjani is no doubt one of the most handsome man in Indian television. His name is tantamount to reality shows rather than daily soaps.

We saw his debut in TV shows back in 2010, in Bandini as Parth Mehta, and he gained fame with his role in Zee’s Pavitra Rishta as Arjun.

But since then, the talented actor has only been seen hosting a wide array of reality shows and also a contestant in many. He has hosted shows like India’s Best Dramebaaz, Yeh Hai Aashique, Nach Baliye 7, and many more. Also, he has participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 5 and 6, Nach Baliye, Dare 2 Dance and and I Can Do That.

And now, Rithvik will be seen in the next season of Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi (Endemol).

At the recent launch of Khatron Ke Khiladi (May 9), Rithvik was seen to be extremely thrilled about his venture and TellyChakkar.com took this opportunity to ask him about his ceaseless love for reality shows.

“I am doing reality shows instead of fiction because I just like it. There is nothing wrong or right with TV shows. I’m really happy doing what I’m doing. And it’s good work, so I’m doing it for my own satisfaction,” says Rithvik.

Does the content of daily soap not interest him? Or is it the spontaneity of reality shows keeping him hooked? “As of now, there hasn’t been a script that really clicks with me. People are approaching me but I’m only looking into scripts that are really exciting for me. Doing a reality show is a different challenge than being an actor. You cannot act in a reality show, it’s your mental strength that keeps you going,” says an overjoyed Rithvik.

His over the moon spirit is definitely one to look out for!

We wish him all the best for his stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi and hope that he makes it all the way to the top!