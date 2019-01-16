News

Yug claims to be Adi in Ye Hai Mohabbatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2019 11:51 AM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Ye Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama these days, as Ishita has been kidnapped and Adi’s look-alike Yug has saved her.

In the upcoming episode, Ishita learns that Yug is Rohan’s friend who has saved Ishita’s life. Ishita thus wants to inform Alia and the entire family about Adi’s look-alike.


Meanwhile, Yug learns about Raman announcing a huge amount of money for the person who saves Ishita.

Yug comes to know about Raman and Ishita’s son Adi and that he is a look-alike of him. He pretends to be Adi with memory loss so that he can get into the Bhalla business.

It will be interesting to see if Yug’s plan works.
Tags > Yeh Hai Mohabaatein, Adi, Yug, Ishita, Raman, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

