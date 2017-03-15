Yukti Kapoor goes bold for 'Agnifera'

After playing coy characters in "Siya Ke Ram" and "Balika Vadhu", actress Yukti Kapoor is excited to play a 'rough and tough' role in upcoming fiction show "Agnifera".



"The character of Ragini is nothing like what I have played till now on screen. She is a firebrand who believes that the only way to convince someone is by threatening them. She is rough and tough by nature but is also very funny," Yukti said in a statement.



She added: "I am excited to be portraying a role like this as I am sure my fans will be really surprised to see this new side of me. Right from the dialect to my mannerisms, everything is a complete departure from what they have seen me as."



In "Agnifera", she will be seen alongside Ankit Gera. The show will go on air on &TV from March 20.



(Source: IANS)