Hot Downloads

Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh

quickie
Varunn Jain

If you play safe, then one night stands are interesting: Varunn Jain

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which Svetlana is more dangerous?

Which Svetlana is more dangerous?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which celeb do you want to play Holi with?

Which celeb do you want play Holi with?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Yukti Kapoor goes bold for 'Agnifera'

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Mar 2017 12:03 PM

After playing coy characters in "Siya Ke Ram" and "Balika Vadhu", actress Yukti Kapoor is excited to play a 'rough and tough' role in upcoming fiction show "Agnifera".

"The character of Ragini is nothing like what I have played till now on screen. She is a firebrand who believes that the only way to convince someone is by threatening them. She is rough and tough by nature but is also very funny," Yukti said in a statement.

She added: "I am excited to be portraying a role like this as I am sure my fans will be really surprised to see this new side of me. Right from the dialect to my mannerisms, everything is a complete departure from what they have seen me as."

In "Agnifera", she will be seen alongside Ankit Gera. The show will go on air on &TV from March 20.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Yukti Kapoor, bold, Agnifera, TV show, Siya Ke Ram, Balika Vadhu, Ankit Gera, &TV,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top