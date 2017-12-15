Yusuf, Irfan Pathan to appear on 'Entertainment Ki Raat'

Cricketers Yusuf and Irfan Pathan will be seen showcasing their humorous side in an upcoming episode of TV show "Entertainment Ki Raat".

The two brothers will be seen alongside singer siblings Neha Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar, and Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi.

"Yusuf and I had a blast on the set of ‘Entertainment Ki Raat' with the entire cast. They made us feel at home and were extremely welcoming. All the artistes on the show are very talented and are doing a commendable job," Irfan said in a statement.

Neha Kakkar said: "The energy on the set of ‘Entertainment Ki Raat' is very positive. Sonu and I had a laughter riot watching all the acts and enjoyed every bit of it. I am glad that we got an opportunity to come on the show as guests."

"Entertainment Ki Raat", aired on Colors, features Aditya Narayan, Raghu Ram, Ravi Dubey, Karan Wahi and Asha Negi among others.