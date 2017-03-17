Yuvaan to DIE in Star Plus’ Suhani Si Ek Ladki

Star Plus’ Suhani Si Ek Ladki (Panorama Entertainment) saw the exit of Gaurav Mukesh last week!!

Now, loyal viewers of the show will receive more heart break with one of the crucial characters dying in the show!!

Yes, and that will be of Yuvaan (Mridul Kabir), the son of Yuvraj (Sahil Mehta) and Suhani (Rajshri Rani).

OMG!! And the death of Yuvaan we hear, will happen in a brutal way with Baby (Poulomi Das) showing her wicked avatar and stabbing him till he would breathe his last...

As per sources, “The Birlas will not only weep over the death of their young son, but will also be in shock when Suhani will be arrested for the murder of Yuvaan.”

We buzzed Mridul and Rajshri Rani, but they did not respond.

This death news certainly comes across as a shocker!! Let’s wait and watch what more is in in store in the fast-paced drama in Suhani Si Ek Ladki...