Yuvraj to DIE; Sahil OUT of Suhani (again)?

Life is a transition where nothing is constant! And same goes for our TV shows.

Star Plus’ popular drama Suhani Si Ek Ladki (Panorama Productions) will soon see a shocking track wherein the lead Yuvraj (Sahil Mehta) will die.

Whaaaaat? Well, we too had the same reaction.

Coming to the story, a baba will enter the house as part of Baby’s (Poulami Das) vicious plans. He will be seen trying to harm Suhani (Rajshri Rani).

But the twist will be introduced when the baba would start believing that he is the incarnation of the mythological character Hiranyakashyapu and Yuvraj is Prahlad. With that idea he would want to kill him and gain powers.

He would further feel that Suhani will come in way of him achieving immortality and would thus add poison in the prasad and try to feed her the same. But unfortunately Yuvraj will consume it and fall dead leaving the family shocked.

With this, Yuvraj’s character will come to an end and mark Sahil’s exit once again from the show.

As viewers would know, Sahil had exited from Suhani before it took a leap as he did not want to play a father to grownup children. But with audience demanding his comeback the actor rejoined the team and now seems like it’s time to bid him goodbye again.

Talking about the developments Sahil told Tellychakkar.com, “The track would soon move ahead to a high-point wherein Yuvraj will die and how Suhani will avenge his death. As of now I am out but I do not have much idea of what lies ahead in the future. I cannot comment on whether I will comeback or not.”

What do you have to say about the same? Will you miss Yuvraj? Shout out your thoughts in the comment box below.