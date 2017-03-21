Yuvraj to get MARRIED to Baby in Star Plus’ Suhani Si Ek Ladki

It’s been a tragic tale of late in Star Plus’ Suhani Si Ek Ladki (Panorama Entertainment) with the Birlas mourning the death of Vihaan (Mridul Kabir).

Well, if you loyal viewers feel that there cannot be anything more shocking than this, you will have to wait for the next game of dice thrown in by the vicious Baby (Poulomi Das).

And that will be to get married to...... Yuvraj (Sahil Mehta)!!

Did we hear a lot of hearts breaking here?

Yes, this will be the next twist that viewers can look forward to..

As per a credible source, “With Suhani’s arrest, Baby will emotionally blackmail Yuvraj and will marry him, on the pretext that she will save Suhani (Rajshri Rani) from the charge of Yuvaan’s murder.”

The entire family will be shocked to see Yuvraj and Baby married...

How will Suhani react to this development? Will Suhani be saved by Yuvraj?

We buzzed Rajshri, but she did not respond.

Watch this space for more updates.